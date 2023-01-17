﻿
Spokesperson says China welcomes Blinken's visit

China welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China and is in communication with the US side on specific arrangements for the visit.
China welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China and is in communication with the US side on specific arrangements for the visit, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Tuesday.

Wang made the remarks at a news briefing in response to reports that Blinken will visit China on February 5 and will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Wang said China has always viewed and developed its relations with the United States in accordance with the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation.

China hopes that the United States will adopt a correct perception of China, stick to dialogue rather than confrontation, and pursue win-win results rather than a zero-sum game, Wang said.

"It is hoped that the United States can work with China to fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state, and bring China-US relations back to the track of sound and steady growth," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
