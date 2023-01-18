﻿
News / Nation

Macau jails 'junket king' Alvin Chau for 18 years

AFP
  12:28 UTC+8, 2023-01-18       0
The founder of Suncity Group pioneered the junket industry that brought high rollers from Chinese mainland to Macau, the only place in the country where casinos operate legally.
AFP
  12:28 UTC+8, 2023-01-18       0
SSI ļʱ
Macau jails 'junket king' Alvin Chau for 18 years
AFP

A Macau correctional services van (left), purportedly carrying the city's former junket boss Alvin Chau, arrives in court on January 18 for his expected verdict for running an illegal gambling empire.

Macau's former "junket king" Alvin Chau was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years in jail for running an illegal gambling empire, ending a criminal trial that shocked the casino hub and toppled one of its highest-profile gaming tycoons.

The 48-year-old founder of Suncity Group pioneered the junket industry that brought high rollers from Chinese mainland to Macau, the only place in the country where casinos operate legally.

At its peak during the 2010s, junkets contributed the bulk of gaming revenue for Macau, which boasted a pre-pandemic casino industry bigger than Las Vegas.

Prosecutors charged Chau with 289 counts of fraud, money laundering and illegal gambling.

Judge Lou Ieng Ha on Wednesday found Chau guilty of fraud, running a criminal syndicate and operating illegal bets, but acquitted him on the money laundering charge.

Suncity under Chau's leadership "conducted illegal gambling for unlawful gains for a long time," she said in her ruling, and sentenced him to 18 years behind bars.

Illegal bets

The trial began in September and centered on alleged under-the-table bets worth HK$824 billion (US$106 billion) over eight years, which defrauded Macau of tax revenue exceeding HK$1 billion.

Chau, who was charged alongside 20 co-defendants, was also accused of facilitating proxy betting for Chinese customers to gamble remotely in casinos based in Southeast Asia.

Chau's legal woes began in November 2021 when authorities in the mainland city of Wenzhou issued a warrant for his arrest for running an illegal gambling syndicate.

Macau authorities then arrested him and other senior company executives two days later but chose to charge them locally, citing a concurrent investigation based in the city.

In September, a court in Wenzhou convicted 36 people related to Chau and Suncity based on allegations that partly overlapped with the Macau case.

After the arrests, Suncity shut down all its VIP rooms and a number of casino operators followed suit, some also citing COVID-related business pressures.

Another high-profile junket boss Levo Chan, Chau's onetime rival, is also being prosecuted separately for fraud, money laundering and running a criminal syndicate.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     