Chinese envoy calls for accurate understanding of China-US economic, trade relations

China-US economic and trade relations, the ballast and anchor of bilateral ties overall, are coming to a critical crossroads, a top Chinese envoy has said.

An accurate understanding of China-US economic and trade relations requires "a correct view of China's development," Xu Xueyuan, charge d' affaires of the Chinese Embassy in the United States, said in her keynote speech to the annual New Year gala of the China General Chamber of Commerce – USA held in New York on Wednesday evening.

Underscoring the China-US trade is "highly complementary" and "mutually beneficial," Xu said "respect and resilience" are needed to overcome the difficulties in China-US economic and trade relations."

"Economic and trade cooperation should follow economic laws and abide by international economic and trade rules," noted Xu.

"People should respect the fact that China and the United States stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation," Xu added.