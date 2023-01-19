﻿
Most frost-resistant Fuxing bullet train debuts in northeast China

Xinhua
  21:48 UTC+8, 2023-01-19       0
"Fuxing" high-speed train departed from Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, where the "Fuxing" bullet trains operate at their highest latitude and in their coldest temperatures.
On Thursday morning, a "Fuxing" high-speed train departed from Harbin, the capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, where the "Fuxing" bullet trains operate at their highest latitude and in their coldest temperatures.

The departure from Harbin is a notable feat in China's railway technological innovation. The "Fuxing" CR400BF-GZ EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) is the fastest, most frost-resistant and most intelligent bullet train in the "Fuxing" series, said Xu Shoutao, an official of the China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.

The train has an automatic anti-freezing function, and its materials and components have been designed to withstand low temperatures, so it can operate normally even in an extremely cold environment of minus 40 degrees Celsius, Xu said.

The company said that there are now two "Fuxing" CR400BF-GZ EMUs operating in Heilongjiang ahead of the Spring Festival to enhance transportation capacity. Four more trains of the same model are expected to be operational in the province after the Spring Festival.

The "Fuxing" EMU was independently designed and manufactured in China and has an operating speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
