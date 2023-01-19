﻿
News / Nation

China handles 25,000 cases involving guns, explosives in 2022

Xinhua
  08:47 UTC+8, 2023-01-19       0
Chinese public security departments handled 25,000 cases involving guns or explosive devices in 2022, the country's Ministry of Public Security announced on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  08:47 UTC+8, 2023-01-19       0

Chinese public security departments handled 25,000 cases involving guns or explosive devices in 2022, the country's Ministry of Public Security announced on Wednesday.

The ministry said that in 2022, the number of criminal cases involving guns decreased 21 percent year on year, and cases involving explosive devices dropped 19 percent.

The statistics indicate that China has one of the lowest rates of violent crime involving guns or explosives in the world, the ministry said.

In 2022, the ministry dispatched 10 inspection groups to multiple areas to direct and supervise the handling of such cases. Local public security offices also intensified efforts to eliminate relevant security risks.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     