China handles 25,000 cases involving guns, explosives in 2022

Chinese public security departments handled 25,000 cases involving guns or explosive devices in 2022, the country's Ministry of Public Security announced on Wednesday.

The ministry said that in 2022, the number of criminal cases involving guns decreased 21 percent year on year, and cases involving explosive devices dropped 19 percent.

The statistics indicate that China has one of the lowest rates of violent crime involving guns or explosives in the world, the ministry said.

In 2022, the ministry dispatched 10 inspection groups to multiple areas to direct and supervise the handling of such cases. Local public security offices also intensified efforts to eliminate relevant security risks.