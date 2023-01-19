Hong Kong to scrap isolation requirement for people with COVID

Hong Kong said it will no longer require people infected with COVID-19 to quarantine from January 30.

Hong Kong said it will no longer require people infected with COVID-19 to quarantine from January 30, removing one of the last major coronavirus restrictions in place in the Asian financial hub.



The scrapping of the isolation requirements is part of a decision to downgrade COVID-19's status to an endemic disease from a severe respiratory disease and follows a similar move by China's mainland on January 8.

"I have decided to scrap the quarantine order for COVID-infected patients. This is one of the important steps toward normalcy," city leader John Lee told a legislative meeting on Thursday.

People in Hong Kong are, however, still required to wear masks.

Last week, high-speed rail services between Hong Kong and China's mainland resumed for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.