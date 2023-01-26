﻿
News / Nation

Southwest China province jolted by earthquake, no casualties reported

Xinhua
  11:29 UTC+8, 2023-01-26       0
An earthquake measuring 5.6-magnitude hit southwest China's Sichuan Province in the early morning of Thursday, with no casualties reported yet.
Xinhua
  11:29 UTC+8, 2023-01-26       0
Southwest China province jolted by earthquake, no casualties reported
Xinhua

Landslide on the road leading to Moxi Town, Ganzi Prefecture, after an earthquake measuring 5.6-magnitude hit southwest China's Sichuan Province in the early morning of Thursday.

An earthquake measuring 5.6-magnitude hit southwest China's Sichuan Province in the early morning of Thursday, with no casualties reported yet, according to local authorities.

The quake occurred at 3:49am, with its epicenter at the Luding County of the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, said the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). The tremor was sent from a depth of 11 kilometers, it said.

Sources with the emergency management bureau of Garze said that no reports of casualties and house collapse were received as of 5:50am.

About 100 rescuers have hurried to the site. Local firefighters told Xinhua that traffic was hampered by landslides at some sections of the road.

Seismologists believed that the tremor was an aftershock of a 6.8-magnitude quake that rocked Luding County last September, which killed more than 90.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     