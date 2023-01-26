﻿
News / Nation

China Development Bank ups loan support for water conservancy projects

Xinhua
  14:19 UTC+8, 2023-01-26       0
China Development Bank issued 186.4 billion yuan (US$27.53 billion) of loans in 2022 to shore up the country's development in water conservancy.
Xinhua
  14:19 UTC+8, 2023-01-26       0

China Development Bank, one of the country's policy banks, issued 186.4 billion yuan (US$27.53 billion) of loans in 2022 to shore up the country's development in water conservancy.

The loans mainly supported China's major water conservancy projects, such as the irrigation system of the Dateng Gorge in south China and the comprehensive management of the Yongding River basin in north China, according to the bank.

In the next stage, it will focus on key areas and weak links in the field of water conservancy and strengthen financing support to promote high-quality development in this field.

More support will be offered to improve the capabilities of flood and drought prevention, optimize the allocation of water resources, and advance the intensive utilization and conservation of water, said the bank.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
China Development Bank
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     