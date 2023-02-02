Hong Kong says 'hello' to woo back visitors after COVID

Hong Kong leader John Lee unveiled on Thursday a promotion campaign that will include 500,000 free flights to lure back visitors, businesses and investors to the financial hub.

Reuters

The "Hello Hong Kong" campaign was launched with dancers and flashing neon lights in the city's main convention centre, next to its famous harbor, with a backdrop bearing the slogan in various languages including Russian and Spanish.

Lee, speaking in English, said the campaign would show that the city was open for tourism and was aimed at boosting business and investment in the Chinese special administrative region.

"Hong Kong is now connected to China's mainland and the whole international world, and there will be no isolation, no quarantine and no restrictions on experiencing ... enjoying the hustle and bustle of Asia's world city," Lee said.

The launch was attended by a range of officials including from the city's tourism, trade and aviation departments.