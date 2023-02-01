﻿
News / Nation

Dealer's pricy blunder costs him a Porsche

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  21:01 UTC+8, 2023-02-01       0
A Porsche dealer in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, incorrectly priced a Panamera online at 124,000 yuan (US$18,377), resulting in hundreds of orders.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  21:01 UTC+8, 2023-02-01       0
Dealer's pricy blunder costs him a Porsche
Imaginechina

A Porsche Panamera is displayed at the Automobile Shanghai in 2017.

A Porsche dealer in a northwest Chinese city mispriced a Panamera in an online store at 124,000 yuan (US$18,377), one-10th of the original price, resulting in hundreds of orders.

On January 30, the popular sports car, sold by a dealer in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, was available in Porsche's WeChat mini program for a deposit as low as 911 yuan.

A total of 598 orders had been placed before the sedan was removed from the online store. According to the news portal Yidianzixun, the dealer said there was only one sports sedan in stock, therefore, the remaining 597 orders were deemed invalid, and deposits were reimbursed within 48 hours.

Dealer's pricy blunder costs him a Porsche

A Panamera is mistakenly priced at 124,000 yuan in Porsche online store.

On Tuesday, an employee of the dealer told Yidianzixun that a staff member inadvertently entered the incorrect price into the system due to the slow network. After identifying the error, the car was removed from the online store.

The dealer has struck an agreement with the buyer who placed the first order, but has refused to provide the precise price of the vehicle.

A lawyer said the dealer had violated the consumers' rights by unilaterally canceling the orders, news portal Xibujuece.com reported.

According to Zhou Zhaocheng of the Beijing Anjian Law Firm, if a buyer successfully places an order online, the vendor is required to deliver the merchandise. The seller cannot refuse to deliver by citing reasons such as being out of stock.

Zhou said that the dealer should be held legally liable because the order cancellation was a violation of the contract.

The local market watchdog has started an investigation into the case.

Panamera is priced from 998,000 yuan to 2,501,000 yuan on Porsche China's official website.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     