Stand-up comedy duo attends NBA's Chinese New Year celebrations

The National Basketball Association invited Xiaoguo Comedy CEO He Xiaoxi and actor Cheng Lu to celebrate Chinese New Year with the audiences and players at a game on January 31.
Xiaoguo Comedy chief executive officer He Xiaoxi (left) attends the National Basketball Association's Chinese New Year celebration with actor Cheng Lu during an NBA game in Chicago on January 31.

The National Basketball Association invited Xiaoguo Comedy's chief executive officer, He Xiaoxi, and actor Cheng Lu to celebrate Chinese New Year with the audiences and players at an NBA game on January 31.

The matchup between the Bulls and the Clippers in Chicago was won by Los Angeles 108-103.

Shanghai-based Xiaoguo Comedy has embarked on its North American tour – the first time a Chinese stand-up comedy is being staged in the United States and Canada – during the Chinese New Year. Its first two shows in Seattle and San Jose were hailed by both overseas Chinese and foreigners.

"Comedy is one of the best bridges for people from different cultures to understand each other." He said.

Similarly, sport is also a good platform for cultural exchanges, he added, pointing to the "Ping-pong diplomacy" between China and the US during the Cold War, as well as Chinese basketball star Yao Ming, who made China more popular with foreigners, especially Americans.

Xiaoguo Comedy will continue its tour with visits to Los Angeles and New York as well as Toronto and Vancouver in Canada.

