China's Hebei to invest 103.5 bln yuan in transportation construction

China's Hebei Province plans to invest 103.5 billion yuan (about US$15.4 billion) in construction this year to boost the development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.
  0

China's Hebei Province plans to invest 103.5 billion yuan (about 15.4 billion U.S. dollars) in transportation construction this year, in an effort to boost the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, according to the provincial government.

The investment will include two railway projects, with a total mileage of more than 300 km, and new or reconstructed road projects stretching nearly 9,500 km, said Song Rentang, head of the transportation department of Hebei.

The province will actively promote the construction of an express line linking the Xiong'an New Area with Beijing Daxing International Airport, facilitating the traffic between Beijing, Tianjin and the Xiong'an New Area. It will also promote the high-quality operation of the land, sea and air ports of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Song added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
