﻿
News / Nation

Iranian leader's visit to further enhance ties

China Daily
  22:09 UTC+8, 2023-02-13       0
As a sign of the reinforced high-level contact between Beijing and Teheran, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is set to visit China this week.
China Daily
  22:09 UTC+8, 2023-02-13       0

As a sign of the reinforced high-level contact between Beijing and Teheran, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is set to visit China this week, giving a boost to the two countries collaboration in areas including the economy and international hot-spot issues, observers said.

At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Raisi will make a state visit to China from Tuesday to Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Sunday.

In July and September, the two presidents held a phone talk and had a face-to-face meeting in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, reaching a fresh consensus on deepening China-Iran relations, Chinese officials said.

As part of enhanced two-way political ties, the Chinese Consulate General in Iran's port city of Bandar Abbas was officially opened in December. It is China's first consulate general in the Middle East country.

"China-Iran high-level contacts have constantly advanced, and pragmatic cooperation in various fields has continued to deepen," Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua said last month at a reception.

Trade between China and Iran also maintained positive growth last year.

China continues to be Iran's leading trade partner, largest export destination and second-largest source of imports, according to the Foreign Ministry.

"China's economy keeps unleashing its dynamism and improving steadily, which will provide greater development opportunities for all countries in the world, including Iran," Fu Lihua, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Teheran, wrote in an article published by the Tehran Times newspaper last week.

Foreign Minister Qin Gang held his first phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian last month.

Advancing the two countries' comprehensive cooperation plan and offering support to safeguard each state's sovereignty was high on the agenda.

During their phone talk, the Iranian side said it also appreciated China's "constructive role" in the progress of negotiations on resuming compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the landmark Iran nuclear deal enacted in 2016.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     