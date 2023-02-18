Beijing unveils blueprint to boost museum construction

Beijing on Friday unveiled a draft development plan for museum construction from 2023 to 2035.

Beijing on Friday unveiled a draft development plan for museum construction from 2023 to 2035.

By 2035, there will be two museums for every 100,000 people in Beijing, with the total number of museums exceeding 460 in the capital, according to the draft released by the Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau.

Considering its urban spatial structure, Beijing is planning two key museum construction areas — one along its central axis and another along Chang'an Avenue, it said.

According to the draft, a batch of Core Museum District (CMD) sub-districts with distinctive characteristics, complementary functions and complete facilities are expected to be built in areas with highly enriched museum and urban cultural resources.

A museum upgrading and renovation project will also be launched at the China Great Wall Museum and other old museums that have been open for a long time. Museums are encouraged to carry out energy-saving and green transformations. A digital services system will be built and the application of technologies is encouraged, the plan noted.

The public are encouraged to give their opinions on the draft before March 18.