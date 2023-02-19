﻿
News / Nation

China ready to resume exchanges in various areas with Ireland: senior diplomat

Xinhua
  08:17 UTC+8, 2023-02-19
Xinhua
  08:17 UTC+8, 2023-02-19       0

China is ready to work with Ireland to attach importance to and support each other's major concerns, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and resume exchanges in various areas, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Saturday.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Micheal Martin, Irish deputy prime minister and minister for foreign affairs and defense, on the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said China-Ireland relations have maintained a momentum of sound development.

China has fully overcome the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its robust economic recovery will bring more opportunities to Ireland and other countries, he said.

Wang said he hopes that Ireland will adhere to openness and inclusiveness, and provide fair, just and non-discriminatory treatment to Chinese companies.

In the face of changes and disorder in the world, China and Ireland should strengthen communication and cooperation, oppose unilateral actions, support multilateralism and jointly safeguard world peace and stability, he said.

Martin noted that China is an important partner of Ireland. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have maintained friendly exchanges and witnessed rapid development of cooperation in various areas, especially economic and trade relations, he said.

Ireland welcomes China's optimization and adjustment of pandemic prevention and control measures, and looks forward to strengthening exchanges with China at all levels to push for greater development of bilateral relations, Martin said, adding that Ireland will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China policy.

The two sides also exchanged views on Ukraine and other issues.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
