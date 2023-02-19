﻿
News / Nation

Firm opposition to 'Taiwan independence' required for peace: senior diplomat

Xinhua
  08:23 UTC+8, 2023-02-19       0
Peace across the Taiwan Strait should be maintained through firm opposition to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and unswerving adherence to the one-China principle.
Xinhua
  08:23 UTC+8, 2023-02-19       0
Firm opposition to 'Taiwan independence' required for peace: senior diplomat
AFP

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, delivers a speech at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 18, 2023.

Peace across the Taiwan Strait should be maintained through firm opposition to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and unswerving adherence to the one-China principle, which is also the consensus of the international community, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Saturday.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when answering questions about Taiwan after delivering a keynote speech at the 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC).

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that Taiwan has been a part of China since ancient times, has never been a state, and will never become a state, which is the true status quo of the Taiwan question.

"It is not us but the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces who want to change this status quo," Wang said.

Acts of "Taiwan independence" are incompatible with peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait "as fire and water", he said.

As all sides stressed the need to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Ukraine issue, this principle should also be adhered to on the Taiwan question, he said.

Wang pointed out that China's sovereignty and territorial integrity should be firmly upheld, and double standards on major issues should not be engaged in.

This year's MSC opened on Friday and runs through Sunday, with the participation of some 150 senior officials, including over 40 heads of state and government, and leaders of international organizations to discuss pressing global security challenges and concerns.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     