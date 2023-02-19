﻿
News / Nation

Two 2,000-yr-old palace buildings excavated in northwest China

Xinhua
  14:32 UTC+8, 2023-02-19       0
Archaeologists said they have excavated foundations of two palace buildings that could be dated back to more than 2,000 years ago in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
Xinhua
  14:32 UTC+8, 2023-02-19       0

Archaeologists said they have excavated foundations of two palace buildings that could be dated back to more than 2,000 years ago in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The buildings were part of Yueyang, a capital city of the Qin state in the Warring States Period (475 BC-221 BC). They are located in the Yanliang District of Xi'an City, the Shaanxi provincial capital. The Qin state later unified China for the first time to start the Qin Dynasty.

Archaeologists discovered the first ancient city complex in the 1980s, and the second and the third ones after 2012. The two buildings belonged to the No.3 complex.

According to Liu Rui, a researcher with the Institute of Archaeology in the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the two buildings were rectangular and facing south.

Some semi-circular eaves tiles were unearthed, which provided evidence for the discussion of the use of ancient eaves tiles. Archaeologists also found ruins of a lavatory at one of the sites, which was comprised of a toilet seat and sewage system.

The excavation for the first time gave an overall picture of the layout of important palace buildings inside the capital city's central areas between the mid-Warring States Period and the early Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-25 AD). A central axis through the No.3 complex was also discovered, which was believed to be helpful for the study of ancient capital cities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     