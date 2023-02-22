﻿
Xi orders all-out rescue efforts after Inner Mongolia coal mine collapse

Xinhua
  21:13 UTC+8, 2023-02-22       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday demanded all-out efforts in search and rescue of the missing and treatment of the injured after a coal mine collapsed in Alxa League.
Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday demanded all-out efforts in search and rescue of the missing and treatment of the injured after a coal mine collapsed in Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the instruction following the incident, urging ensuring the safety of people's lives and property and maintaining overall social stability.

The collapse has so far left two people dead, six injured, and 53 missing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
