Wang hails China-Russia ties as stable and resilient

  23:15 UTC+8, 2023-02-22       0
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday met with Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.
The relationship between China and Russia has endured international tests and remains mature, resilient, and as stable as Mount Tai, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi stated when meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"With the Russian side, we are ready to strengthen our strategic partnership and our in-depth cooperation" he told Putin, according to a Russian translation of his statement.

China is willing to work together with Russia to maintain strategic stability, deepen political mutual trust, strengthen strategic cooperation, and safeguard the legitimate interests of both countries, in order to play a constructive role in promoting world peace and development, said Wang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Wang insisted the partnership between the two countries was "not directed against any third country and does not give in to pressure."

Putin said the cooperation between Beijing and Moscow was important to "stabilize the international situation."

Earlier, Wang met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"Despite the turbulence on the world stage, we are demonstrating our solidarity and the readiness to defend each other's interests based on the respect for international law and the United Nations' central role," Lavrov said.

Wang is on the last stop of a European tour.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Guo Jiayi
Special Reports
