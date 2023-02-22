﻿
News / Nation

China's Yangtze River sees improved water quality in 2022

Xinhua
  21:25 UTC+8, 2023-02-22       0
The Yangtze River, the longest waterway in China, saw continuous improvement in its water quality in 2022 as the country continues its efforts on the river's protection.
Xinhua
  21:25 UTC+8, 2023-02-22       0

The Yangtze River, the longest waterway in China, saw continuous improvement in its water quality in 2022 as the country continues its efforts on the river's protection, an environmental official said Wednesday.

In 2022, the quality of the water in 98.1 percent of the Yangtze's sections stood above Grade II, the second-highest level in the country's five-tier water quality system, said Huang Xiaozeng, head of the department of water ecology and environment at the Ministry of Ecology and Environment during a press conference.

This marks an increase of 1 percentage point year-on-year, according to the ministry.

It was the third consecutive year that the mainstream of the Yangtze River has maintained Grade II water quality, it said.

The Chinese government has attached great importance to the Yangtze's conservation. To restore the biodiversity along the river, China implemented a full fishing ban in 332 conservation areas of the Yangtze River basin in January 2020. The move has since been expanded to a 10-year moratorium along the river's main streams and major tributaries, effective January 1, 2021.

In 2022, the water quality of the mainstream of the Yellow River, known as the "Mother River" in China, reached Grade II for the first time, according to the ministry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     