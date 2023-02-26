﻿
Hong Kong model butchered over money dispute, 4 arrested

Hong Kong police have made four arrests for the murder and dismemberment of a 28-year-old model after a financial dispute with her ex-husband's family, authorities said.
Abby Choi appears on the digital cover of the fashion magazine L'Officiel Monaco.

Hong Kong police have made four arrests for the murder and dismemberment of a 28-year-old model after a financial dispute with her ex-husband's family, authorities said on Saturday.

The partial remains of influencer Abby Choi, who last week appeared on the digital cover of fashion magazine L'Officiel Monaco, were found in a village house set up as a butchery site, police said.

"We are still looking for the head," superintendent Alan Chung told reporters, after disclosing that a woman's limbs had been discovered inside a refrigerator.

The house was equipped with an electric saw and a meat grinder that had been used to mince human flesh, Chung said.

"Two pots of stew believed to contain human tissue" were left at the scene, he added.

Choi's ex-husband, a 28-year-old man surnamed Kwong, was arrested for murder Saturday afternoon as he was attempting to flee the city by boat, Chung said.

The man's father, mother and elder brother had been arrested on the same charge a day earlier.

"We believe the victim and her ex-husband's family had many financial disputes involving huge sums," Chung said.

"Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets, which became a motive to kill."

Choi was first reported missing on Wednesday.

She was allegedly last seen by her ex-husband's brother, who also worked as her chauffeur. Police said the family had earlier lied to mislead investigators.

The village house had been recently rented and was unfurnished — suggesting it was set up to dispose of Choi's body, he added.

Around a hundred police officers were on Saturday combing a cemetery suspected to be the dumping ground for some of Choi's remains, Chung said.

Hong Kong police announced on Sunday that Choi's ex-husband's brother and father had been charged with murder while her ex-mother-in-law with obstruction of justice.

