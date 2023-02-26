Gambling hub Macau drops COVID mask mandate for most locations

Authorities in Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, said on Sunday they would drop COVID-19-related mask requirements for most locations.

Xinhua

Authorities in Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, said on Sunday they would drop COVID-19-related mask requirements for most locations, except for public transportation, hospitals and a handful of other areas.

The rule change takes effect from Monday, the government said in a statement on its website.

"The epidemic situation in Macau has continuously remained stable over the last two months," it said.

"Making reference from the anti-epidemic experience worldwide, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre will adjust its mask-wearing requirements."

The neighboring Chinese special administrative region of Hong Kong extended its requirement until March 8, although the authorities have said they hope to drop it as quickly as possible.

Macau's government said that individuals who develop flu-like symptoms should wear a mask when going out and that members of the public should carry face masks with them when commuting around the city.