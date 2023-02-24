﻿
News / Nation

Tourism bureau directors in social media promotion stunts

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:34 UTC+8, 2023-02-26       0
The directors of tourism administration of many provinces and regions are embracing social media.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:34 UTC+8, 2023-02-26       0

The directors of tourism administration are embracing social media to promote their provinces and regions. Some don traditional customs, some wear a space suit – the photos are all set in breathtaking locations.

A compilation of the directors' promotional short videos.

The stunts have been well-received, with directors praised for going all out. Du Bo, tourism administration in Tahe County, Heilongjiang Province, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, donned traditional Oroqen ethnicity clothing and shot a series of photos. She looked like a character from a fairy tale.

Tourism bureau directors in social media promotion stunts

Du Bo dresses in traditional Oroqen ethnicity clothing.

Liu Jiehua, a director in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province, attended a tourism promotion event of Anyang City held in Beijing on Friday. Liu dressed as Fu Hao, China's first recorded female general in the Shang Dynasty. The outfit won applause.

Tourism bureau directors in social media promotion stunts

Liu Jiehua, director in Anyang City, dresses as Fu Hao, China's first recorded female general in the Shang Dynasty.

Chen Guanyu, director in Artux city, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, sent out invitation to his hometown on horseback.

Tourism bureau directors in social media promotion stunts

Chen Guanyu, director in Artux city, shows off his horse-riding skills.

With many other directors dressing in traditional clothing, director Dorje with Ganzi County, Sichuan Province, had come up with something different. One of his most famous photo shoots is in an astronaut suit in Ganzi County.

Tourism bureau directors in social media promotion stunts

Dorje with Ganzi County's tourism bureau has successfully garnered lots of attention for Ganzi County.

Ever since the directors became Internet celebrities, the visitor number to the promoted places have increased significantly.

However, some worry that the surge may be just like other internet crazes that will fade away pretty soon.

The surge has posed quite a challenge for Ganzi County's infrastructure.

Director Dorje with Ganzi County's tourism bureau said local accommodation must be improved if tourism is to be sustainable. This is more important than garnering personal fame, he added.

Tourism bureau directors in social media promotion stunts

Liu Hong, director of Ganzi Tibetan Automous Prefecture's tourism bureau, won applause for his portrait of a swordsman.

Tourism bureau directors in social media promotion stunts

Xie Wei, director of Suizhou City, Hubei Province, has been made fun of by netizens for his poor swordsman makeover. Still, his effort has been appreciated.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     