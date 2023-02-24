Tourism bureau directors in social media promotion stunts

The directors of tourism administration of many provinces and regions are embracing social media.

The directors of tourism administration are embracing social media to promote their provinces and regions. Some don traditional customs, some wear a space suit – the photos are all set in breathtaking locations.

The stunts have been well-received, with directors praised for going all out. Du Bo, tourism administration in Tahe County, Heilongjiang Province, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, donned traditional Oroqen ethnicity clothing and shot a series of photos. She looked like a character from a fairy tale.

Liu Jiehua, a director in Anyang City, central China's Henan Province, attended a tourism promotion event of Anyang City held in Beijing on Friday. Liu dressed as Fu Hao, China's first recorded female general in the Shang Dynasty. The outfit won applause.

Chen Guanyu, director in Artux city, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, sent out invitation to his hometown on horseback.

With many other directors dressing in traditional clothing, director Dorje with Ganzi County, Sichuan Province, had come up with something different. One of his most famous photo shoots is in an astronaut suit in Ganzi County.

Ever since the directors became Internet celebrities, the visitor number to the promoted places have increased significantly.

However, some worry that the surge may be just like other internet crazes that will fade away pretty soon.

The surge has posed quite a challenge for Ganzi County's infrastructure.

Director Dorje with Ganzi County's tourism bureau said local accommodation must be improved if tourism is to be sustainable. This is more important than garnering personal fame, he added.