News / Nation

China will contribute to global human rights governance: Chinese FM

  08:53 UTC+8, 2023-02-28       0
China will follow its path of human rights development and contribute to the global human rights governance, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Monday.
AFP

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang is seen on a giant screen as he gives a speech by video message during the 52nd UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva on February 17, 2023.

China will follow its path of human rights development and contribute to the global human rights governance, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Monday.

Qin made the remarks when addressing a high-level segment of the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council via video link.

Qin said that a country should adhere to the path of human rights development that suits its national conditions.

All parties should comprehensively promote and protect all kinds of human rights, uphold international fairness and justice, and adhere to dialogue and cooperation, said Qin.

China's human rights cause has made historic achievements as the country followed a path that conforms to the trend of the times and suits its national conditions, Qin said, stressing that China will unswervingly follow this path.

Qin said China firmly opposes attempts to use Xinjiang and Tibet-related issues to smear China's image and contain its development.

China will unswervingly, comprehensively and accurately implement the "one country, two systems" principle, resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and maintain Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, Qin said.

The foreign minister also called on all countries to urge Japan to dispose of nuclear-contaminated water in an open, transparent, scientific and safe manner.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
