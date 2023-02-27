﻿
4 appear in HK court charged with gruesome murder of model

Hong Kong police have charged three men, aged 28-65 with murder, and a 63-year-old woman, with one count of obstructing the case.
A 28-year-old suspect in the murder of model Abby Choi is taken to a hospital in a hood after getting arrested by the Hong Kong police on February 25 in this screen grab taken from a handout video.

Four people charged in connection with the killing of 28-year-old model Abby Choi appeared in court on Monday morning, after police found parts of her body in a village house on the outskirts of the financial city.

Hong Kong police said on Sunday they had charged three men, aged 28-65, with murder, and a 63-year-old woman with one count of obstructing the case.

Those charged with Choi's killing included her ex-husband, Alex Kwong, Kwong's brother Anthony and their father Kwong Kau, police said. All four were denied bail, the court ruled.

The court adjourned a hearing on the case to May 8.

The killing of local influencer Choi, who recently appeared on the digital cover of L'Officiel Monaco fashion magazine, has gripped daily tabloids after she disappeared last Tuesday.

Police discovered parts of her body in the three-story house in the rural Tai Po district last week. They also found a meat slicer and an electric saw at the scene, according to a statement.

Choi's legs were found in a refrigerator in the village house.

Police were looking for other parts of her body, after the discovery on Friday.

Local media, including broadcaster TVB and the South China Morning Post, reported on Sunday evening, citing police sources, that Choi's head was discovered in a soup pot in the village house where she was found.

Police load the refrigerator that is suspected of having been used to keep body parts of 28-year-old model Abby Choi onto a truck in Hong Kong on February 25 in this screen grab taken from a handout video.

