﻿
News / Nation

China's Canton Fair to share new development opportunities with world

Xinhua
  21:14 UTC+8, 2023-02-28       0
The time-honored China Import and Export Fair is scheduled to kick off its 133rd session on April 15 in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province.
Xinhua
  21:14 UTC+8, 2023-02-28       0

The time-honored China Import and Export Fair is scheduled to kick off its 133rd session on April 15 in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province. The event will take place both offline and online.

Also known as the Canton Fair, the event has been held twice a year since 1957.

Chu Shijia, deputy director and secretary general of the fair and also head of the China Foreign Trade Center, said that the exhibition area would be expanded to 1.5 million square meters this year from the previous 1.18 million square meters.

It is estimated that more than 30,000 Chinese and foreign enterprises will take part in the 133rd session. Participating Chinese enterprises include more than 5,000 leading manufacturing and high-tech enterprises in the country.

The Canton Fair, the event that has been held twice a year since 1957 will feature three new exhibition areas for industrial automation and intelligent manufacturing, new energy and intelligent connected vehicles, and maternity, infant and children's products, as well as three new special zones focused on intelligent life, the sliver economy, and testing reagents and protective products, Chi said.

These new additions bring the number of exhibition areas to 54 and special zones to 159, Chu added.

With the additions of new exhibition areas and new special zones, as well as an increase in import exhibitions, this year's Canton Fair is expected to share new development opportunities with the rest of the world, Chu said.

Enterprises from Germany, Spain, Italy, Turkey, the Republic of Korea, India and Malaysia are expected to participate in the exhibition.

More activities such as international trade forums and trade promotions will also be held at the fair.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     