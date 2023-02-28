﻿
Yiwu tourism product trade fair fully booked, predicting strong market recovery

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:17 UTC+8, 2023-02-28       0
The 17th Yiwu Cultural and Tourism Product Trade Fair is on the way, fully booked with merchants and service providers, 3,000 exhibition booths, and 10,000 new products.
HelloRF

Exhibition spaces at the 17th Yiwu Cultural and Tourism Product Trade Fair are already fully booked, as merchants and service providers rushed to woo customers, predicting stronger market demand and economic recovery.

The total number of exhibition booths booked by merchants and service providers is 12 percent higher than its initial target, organizers said at a promotional event in Shanghai on Tuesday.

With around 3,000 exhibition booths and a total space covering 60,000 square meters, the manufacturing hub in neighbouring Zhejiang Province is boosting efforts to offer matchmaking service for emerging cultural and tourism merchandises and services.

The trade fair, scheduled between March 31 and April 2, at the Yiwu International Expo Center would also host a number of events to promote outstanding tourist merchandises, time-honored brands and fashion items.

Foreign trade in Yiwu surged 22.8 percent in 2022 to 478.8 billion yuan(US$67 billion), making up over 10 percent of total trade volume in Zhejiang.

Over 30 percent of exhibitors at the fair would be newcomers and over 10,000 types of new products would be available. There will also be special sections for new forms of digital entertainment, e-sports and gaming merchandise to woo younger generations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
