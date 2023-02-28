Number of finless porpoises in China exceeds 1,200

A scientific investigation conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in 2022 showed that the number of Yangtze finless porpoises has reached 1,249.

A scientific investigation conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in 2022 showed that the number of Yangtze finless porpoises has reached 1,249, up 23.42 percent from five years ago, according to a press conference held on Tuesday.

Ma Yi, an official with the ministry, attributed the increase to the 10-year fishing ban in the key waters of China's Yangtze River which was imposed in 2021 with the aim of ecological conservation.

The finless porpoise, known as the "giant panda of the water," is a barometer of the ecological environment in the Yangtze River basin.

Other aquatic bioresources in the key waters of the Yangtze River have also seen a recovery. In 2022, 193 varieties of fish were spotted in the area, marking an increase of 25 varieties from 2020.

The aquatic biodiversity in the Yangtze River basin is still relatively low, said Ma, emphasizing the need for increased efforts to implement the fishing ban and to carry out systematic protection measures for aquatic species in the area.