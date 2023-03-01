Xi extends condolences to Greek president over deadly train collision
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message of condolence to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou over the deadly train collision in the country.
Xi said that upon learning of the deadly collision, which caused heavy casualties, he would like to express deep condolences to the victims, offer sincere sympathies to the bereaved families, and wish the injured a speedy recovery on behalf of the Chinese government and people.