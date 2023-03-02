﻿
Nominations for 2023 Chengdu Worldcon Hugo Awards now open

The nominations are now open for the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon) Hugo Awards, the organizing committee of the convention said on Wednesday.

The nominations cover 19 categories, including 17 Hugo award categories such as Best Novel, Best Novella, Best Novelette and Best Short Story, and two other award categories — Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book and Astounding Award for Best New Writer, according to the Hugo Awards selection committee.

Eligible members of the 2022 and 2023 Worldcons can make up to five nominations in each category.

The nominations for the awards will remain open until 4:59 pm Beijing time on May 1st, 2023. The shortlist for the awards is expected to be announced by the end of May.

The convention, which is organized by the World Science Fiction Society, has taken place annually since 1939 (except during WWII from 1942 to 1945).

Chengdu has made great efforts in recent years to develop the sci-fi culture industry and establish itself as China's science fiction town. It was selected to host the 2023 Worldcon in December 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
