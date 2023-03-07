Chinese foreign minister meets press on foreign policy, relations

﻿
China hopes the United States will explore the right way to get along with China that benefits both countries and the world, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said.
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang holds a press conference on Tuesday on the sidelines of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held a press conference Tuesday on the sidelines of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress.

China stands firmly against any form of hegemonism and power politics, against the Cold War mentality and camp-based confrontation, and against containment and suppression, Qin said.

The modernization of China, with a population of over 1.4 billion, is an unprecedented feat in the human history and of great significance to the world, according to Qin.

China hopes the United States will explore the right way to get along with China that benefits both countries and the world, Qin said.

Qin said China will continue to follow the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation to pursue a sound and stable relationship with the United States.

"We hope the US government will listen to the calls of the two peoples, rid of its strategic anxiety of 'threat inflation,' abandon the zero-sum Cold War mentality, and refuse to be hijacked by 'political correctness,'" he said.

