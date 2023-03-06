China's land port handles over 500 China-Europe freight trains

Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has logged over 500 China-Europe freight trains so far this year, the local railway authorities said on Monday.

Since the beginning of the year, in the face of continuously increasing transportation demand and strong growth in imports and exports, the Erenhot Port has opened a "green channel" for the operation of China-Europe freight trains, resulting in a 20-percent increase in the capacity of container transportation for the service, said Qin Zhicang from the China Railway Hohhot Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

The Erenhot Port is the largest land port between China and Mongolia, through which 64 China-Europe freight train routes link China with more than 60 regions of over 10 countries, including Germany, Poland and Mongolia.