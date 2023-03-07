Chinese leaders participate in discussions with political advisers

Senior Chinese leaders on Monday attended group discussions with national political advisers at the first session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC.

Senior Chinese leaders Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday attended group discussions with national political advisers at the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

They stressed the significance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, and of establishing the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Li Qiang participated in a group meeting of political advisers from the economic sector. He stressed that since the beginning of this year, Chinese economy has got off to a good start, but it still faces difficulties, challenges and uncertainties.

Efforts must be made to follow the guidelines of the Central Economic Work Conference to comprehensively implement the new development philosophy and earnestly promote high-quality development. Scientific and precise macro-policy must be applied and extra efforts must be made to ensure stable growth, employment and prices, as well as ensure a sound economic recovery and realize annual growth target, he said.

Joining political advisers from the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League and the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots in a group meeting, Zhao Leji noted that the upcoming five years will be crucial for getting our efforts to build a modern socialist country in all respects off to a good start.

Zhao called on them to enhance their connection with the CPC, leverage the strengths of the country's new type of socialist political party system, coordinate efforts to promote democracy and unity, and create a powerful collective force for realizing the Chinese Dream.

When joining discussions with political advisers from the CPC, Wang Huning underscored the need to uphold and strengthen the Party's overall leadership over the work of the CPPCC, China's top political advisery body.

He called on the political advisers to fulfill their duties with a focus on the central tasks of the Party on the new journey in the new era, and uphold the system and advance the cause of the CPPCC.

Cai Qi, also a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, participated in a group meeting of political advisers from the China Association for Science and Technology and the sector of science and technology.

He stressed the need to enhance research in basic and forefront areas, and accelerate efforts to achieve great self-reliance and strength in science and technology.

He emphasized the importance of fostering strategic scientists, world-class leaders and innovation teams in science and technology, and of championing the spirit of scientists.

Ding Xuexiang, also director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, took part in a group meeting of political advisers from the environment and resource sector.

He underscored the need to accelerate the economic and social development with a comprehensive green transformation, proactively and steadily work toward the targets of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, enhance capacity to ensure the supply of key energy resources, and sort out prominent ecological and environmental problems that directly affect people's lives.

Li Xi, also secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, stressed the need to advance the Party's self-revolution in a group meeting with political advisers from the China Association for Promoting Democracy and the sector of press and publication.

On the new journey, the more complex the situation is and the more arduous the tasks are, the more necessary it is to unswervingly advance the Party's self-revolution and to provide a strong guarantee for making a good start in building a modern socialist country in all respects, he said.