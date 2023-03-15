China to standardize unannounced inspections of medical insurance funds

China will improve its supervision over medical insurance funds via more standard unannounced inspections. The measures will take effect on May 1, 2023.

The National Health care Security Administration has introduced an interim document, specifying the situations that will merit an unannounced inspection.

Inspections will be launched without advance notice when reports of major security risks concerning funds are received, when such dangers are identified through big-data screening, or when incidents are exposed by the media and cause significant social repercussions, among other situations.

Typical cases should be made public following the inspections, said the administration.

