Chinese premier stresses developing advanced manufacturing

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has urged efforts to prioritize high-quality development, place emphasis on the development of the real economy, make a big push to develop advanced manufacturing, advance high-end manufacturing, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour and at a symposium on the development of the advanced manufacturing industry in central China's Hunan Province from Tuesday to Wednesday.