Xi says China to expand cooperation with Russia in trade, investment, supply chain, mega projects, energy, hi-tech
21:25 UTC+8, 2023-03-21 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China is ready to expand cooperation with Russia in trade, investment, supply chain, mega projects, energy, and high-tech areas.
Reuters
Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
