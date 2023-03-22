﻿
Giant panda Bao Xin dies from multiple organ failure

Xinhua
  15:26 UTC+8, 2023-03-22       0
Giant panda Bao Xin died of multiple organ failure on March 14, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province announced.
Giant panda Bao Xin died of multiple organ failure on March 14, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province announced late Tuesday.

Bao Xin was born on June 24, 2021, in Sichuan. His mother Bao Lan is the third offspring of Lun Lun and Yang Yang who came to Zoo Atlanta in 1999 under a collaboration agreement between China and the United States. Bao Lan came back to China in May 2014.

The Chengdu research base said in a statement that Bao Xin showed symptoms of drowsiness, anti-feeding and poor mental performance on March 3. The base's medical team immediately implemented treatment measures and organized a joint consultation.

Primary diagnosis showed Bao Xin suffered from acute severe pancreatitis, as per the results of blood tests and imaging studies such as CT and B-mode ultrasound. He eventually passed away despite more than 10 days of intensive care and treatment.

Experts are carrying out a histopathological examination of the case, and are comprehensively evaluating the cause of death, diagnosis and treatment process of Bao Xin.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
