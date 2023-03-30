﻿
News / Nation

Chinese premier meets IMF chief in Boao, pledges deep cooperation

Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2023-03-30       0
Chinese Premier Li Qiang pledged to deepen cooperation with the IMF to make global governance more just and equitable.
Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2023-03-30       0
Chinese premier meets IMF chief in Boao, pledges deep cooperation
Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, who is attending the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference, in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, on March 29, 2023.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday in Boao, Hainan Province, pledging to deepen cooperation with the IMF to make global governance more just and equitable.

Noting that since the beginning of this year, China's economy has shown a momentum of stabilization and recovery, Li said China has a solid economic foundation, broad prospects for development and a promising future. China will strengthen macro policy regulation, unleash the potential of consumption and investment, unswervingly open up to the outside world, comprehensively improve the business environment, and prudently forestall and defuse risks.

"We have the confidence and ability to promote overall economic improvement and achieve the full-year development targets," he said.

In the face of complex and severe challenges, the international community needs to work together to address them, Li said, calling on the international community to uphold multilateralism, strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination, and maintain the security, stability and smoothness of global industrial and supply chains.

Li said that China has always supported developing countries in developing their economies and improving people's livelihoods within the bounds of its capacity.

"We commend the IMF for its active leading role on the debt issue and support the IMF in setting up the Resilience and Sustainability Trust to provide financing for developing countries to address climate change," he said.

China attaches great importance to its relationship with the IMF, firmly supports the IMF in playing an important role in global governance, and stands ready to deepen cooperation with the IMF to make global governance more just and equitable and increase the voice and influence of emerging markets and developing countries in international affairs, Li said.

The IMF chief is in China attending the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.

Noting that China is an important partner of the IMF, Georgieva said China's economic development enjoys good momentum and is expected to contribute more than one third of world economic growth this year, which will provide important opportunities for other countries.

The IMF appreciates China's commitment to multilateralism and its important contribution to preventing debt crises in developing countries. The IMF is ready to deepen cooperation with China on macroeconomic policy regulation, prevent trade fragmentation, help developing countries better cope with debt crises, and make the world more stable and secure, Georgieva added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     