Universal Beijing Resort embraces popular video game Honor of Kings

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:58 UTC+8, 2023-03-29       0
Ramping up tourism for the May Day holiday, Universal Beijing Resort has embraced the hugely popular video game Honor of Kings, for a new series of events and immersive activities.
Universal Beijing Resort embraces popular video game Honor of Kings
Ti Gong

A part of the parade in the Universal Beijing Resort

The Universal Beijing Resort has launched a range of fun activities for springtime tours, injecting new momentum into China's tourism recovery ahead of the five-day May Day holiday.

The collaboration between Universal and Tencent's Honor of Kings Heroes on Parade has been staged again at the resort, wowing fans of the popular Chinese-made mobile game.

The experience takes elements of the blockbuster video game, giving young audiences new and exciting events and shows throughout the theme park. Everything from close-up meet and greets, food and beverage, and a range of activities will provide visitors with an immersive experience based on Honor of Kings and its characters.

Universal Beijing Resort embraces popular video game Honor of Kings
Ti Gong

The parade replicates the scene in the popular Chinese-made mobile game.

Honor of Kings Heroes on Parade is based on the royal parade in "Chang'An City" in the game, with plots revolving around the battle among hero characters. The parade lasting about 30 minutes is enhanced by dramatic performances, becoming an immersive mobile stage play with suspense and excitement for tourists.

The four floats in the parade are grand and unique in shape, with exquisite design elements that make them an integral part of the plot.

Over 10 delicacies inspired by the heroes and elements of the game, and a variety of

Honor of Kings' themed desserts are also served at designated restaurants and food carts in the Hollywood area.

Universal Beijing Resort embraces popular video game Honor of Kings
Ti Gong

The parade attracts big crowds.

The cross-over approach is a new effort from the resort to blend Chinese culture with popular trends among the young Chinese generation.

It also embodies the combination of the digital economy and real scenes, boosting cultural consumption and injecting new momentum into China's tourism industry recovery.

The resort has also refreshed its merchandise, and its Sunset Grill restaurant has prepared special seasonal dishes as well. The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen has also created its Springtime Hop milkshake, offering a delightful and delicious experience.

It is expected to provide fresh new experiences for tourists, the operator of the theme park said.

Theme parks like Universal Beijing Resort have already proved popular for the May Day holiday among young people and families with children. They've already boosted the sales of relevant packages for hotels, ticket sales and driving tours, online travel operator Tuniu revealed in a report released on Wednesday.

Universal Beijing Resort embraces popular video game Honor of Kings
Ti Gong

An ice cream based on the game

Universal Beijing Resort embraces popular video game Honor of Kings
Ti Gong

Doughnuts featuring elements of the game

Universal Beijing Resort embraces popular video game Honor of Kings
Ti Gong

The theme park features new merchandise.

﻿
﻿
