Liyang promotes tourism and culture in Shanghai

Liyang, Jiangsu Province, has launched a culture and tourism promotion in the Yangtze River Delta region, building a closer cultural connection with Shanghai.

Located at the junction of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, Liyang is an important city in the Yangtze River Delta.

The future opening of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou high-speed railway will integrate Liyang into the "one-hour life circle" of Shanghai citizens.

Ti Gong

Zhang Shun, vice director of Liyang, stated that Liyang and Shanghai are not only geographically close and have close economic exchanges, but also belong to the Wuyue Culture.

Liyang has the Tianmu Lake Tourist Resort, integrating national tourist resorts, 5A-level scenic spots and a national ecotourism demonstration area.

As a "golden link" for the development of tourism throughout the city, the Liyang No. 1 Highway links the main scenic spots, rural tourism spots, key rural tourism villages and Liyang tea houses into a chain, attracting tens of millions of tourists to visit and stay each year.