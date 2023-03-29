﻿
Liyang promotes tourism and culture in Shanghai

Liyang, Jiangsu Province, has launched a culture and tourism promotion in the Yangtze River Delta region, building a closer cultural connection with Shanghai.
Liyang in neighboring Jiangsu Province has launched a culture and tourism promotion in the Yangtze River Delta region. The first stop of the roadshow was in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Located at the junction of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, Liyang is an important city in the Yangtze River Delta.

The future opening of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou high-speed railway will integrate Liyang into the "one-hour life circle" of Shanghai citizens.

Zhang Shun, vice director of Liyang, extends an invitation to the citizens of Shanghai.

Zhang Shun, vice director of Liyang, stated that Liyang and Shanghai are not only geographically close and have close economic exchanges, but also belong to the Wuyue Culture.

Liyang has the Tianmu Lake Tourist Resort, integrating national tourist resorts, 5A-level scenic spots and a national ecotourism demonstration area.

As a "golden link" for the development of tourism throughout the city, the Liyang No. 1 Highway links the main scenic spots, rural tourism spots, key rural tourism villages and Liyang tea houses into a chain, attracting tens of millions of tourists to visit and stay each year.

Liyang will continue to carry out a series of cultural and tourism promotional activities in the Yangtze River Delta region, making green water and mountains within reach.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
