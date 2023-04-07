﻿
News / Nation

Sanctions against diehard "Taiwan independence" separatist Bi-khim Hsiao announced

A spokesperson for the Taiwan Work Office of the CPC Central Committee on Friday announced sanction measures against diehard "Taiwan independence" separatist Bi-khim Hsiao.
A spokesperson for the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Friday announced sanction measures against diehard "Taiwan independence" separatist Bi-khim Hsiao.

The spokesperson said Hsiao solicited foreign support and looked for US support for the independence agenda to intentionally provoke confrontations across the Taiwan Strait and undermine cross-Strait peace and stability, which further exposed her diehard nature of seeking "Taiwan independence."

The mainland decided to impose further sanction measures on Hsiao, strictly banning Hsiao and her family members from entering the mainland and the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau, banning her financial sponsors and related businesses from cooperating with mainland organizations and individuals. All other necessary punitive measures will be taken to ensure lifelong accountability according to law, said the spokesperson.

History has proven and will continue to prove that, "Taiwan independence" will lead to a dead end, and the brazen provocations of diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists relying on external forces are sure to fail, said the spokesperson.

"No individual or force should underestimate our strong resolve, will and ability to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the spokesperson added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
﻿
