China says Australia's TikTok ban on gov't devices "discriminatory"

China's commerce ministry on Friday said that Australia's banning of TikTok on federal government devices was a "discriminatory restrictive measure."

The move will not help safeguard Australia's national security but only undermine the international community's confidence in its business environment and harm the interests of Australian enterprises and its people, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The Chinese government has always encouraged enterprises to conduct international operations according to market principles and international economic and trade rules, and comply with the laws and regulations of the host country, said the ministry.

The commerce ministry urged the Australian side to treat all enterprises fairly and equitably, provide them with an open, transparent, and non-discriminatory business environment, and create a favorable economic and trade cooperation environment between China and Australia.