﻿
News / Nation

China says Australia's TikTok ban on gov't devices "discriminatory"

Xinhua
  18:01 UTC+8, 2023-04-07       0
China's commerce ministry on Friday said that Australia's banning of TikTok on federal government devices was a "discriminatory restrictive measure."
Xinhua
  18:01 UTC+8, 2023-04-07       0

China's commerce ministry on Friday said that Australia's banning of TikTok on federal government devices was a "discriminatory restrictive measure."

The move will not help safeguard Australia's national security but only undermine the international community's confidence in its business environment and harm the interests of Australian enterprises and its people, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The Chinese government has always encouraged enterprises to conduct international operations according to market principles and international economic and trade rules, and comply with the laws and regulations of the host country, said the ministry.

The commerce ministry urged the Australian side to treat all enterprises fairly and equitably, provide them with an open, transparent, and non-discriminatory business environment, and create a favorable economic and trade cooperation environment between China and Australia.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     