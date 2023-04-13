Chinese modernization has clear goals, plans, strategies: Xi

Xi Jinping said Wednesday that Chinese modernization is based on the country's realities and conditions, and has clear goals, plans and strategies.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said Wednesday that Chinese modernization is based on the country's realities and conditions, and has clear goals, plans and strategies.

Xi made the remarks at a research and development center of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. during his inspection in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

Chinese modernization is essentially different from Western modernization, he said, adding that China will not tread the path of Western modernization – with features including polarization and plunder – as such a path leads nowhere.

The country will advance Chinese modernization with solid steps, Xi said.