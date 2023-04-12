﻿
Commerce ministry to investigate trade barriers imposed by Taiwan

China's Ministry of Commerce has launched an investigation into the trade barriers enforced by the Taiwan authority on the Chinese mainland, starting from April 12.
China's Ministry of Commerce has launched an investigation into the trade barriers enforced by the Taiwan authority on the Chinese mainland, starting on April 12.

The investigation was initiated following complaints from the China Chamber of Commerce of Foodstuffs, Native Produce and Animal By-products, the China Chamber of Commerce of Metals, Minerals and Chemicals Importers and Exporters and the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles on March 17, which accused Taiwan authorities of imposing trade barriers.

The appeals included 2,455 products, mainly agricultural products, mineral and chemical goods, and textiles, according to a statement posted on the MOC’s website on Wednesday.

The probe, which involves questionnaires and on-site visits, will close before October 12, or potentially extend until January 12, 2024, under specific circumstances.

