Uzbek president meets with Chinese FM, expecting to visit China

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Wednesday, saying that he is looking forward to visiting China.

Mirziyoyev asked Qin to convey his sincere regards to President Xi Jinping and congratulated Xi on his re-election as the Chinese president by unanimous vote, which demonstrated that all Chinese people wholeheartedly endorse and fully support his wise leadership.

As a good friend standing side by side with as well as a close and reliable partner of China, Uzbekistan is sincerely pleased to see China's remarkable achievements, he said, noting that Xi paid a successful and historic visit to Uzbekistan last year, raising Uzbekistan-China relations to an unprecedentedly high level.

Mirziyoyev said that Uzbekistan cherishes China's support for the "New Uzbekistan" development strategy and will continue to firmly abide by the one-China principle, jointly crack down on the "three forces" of terrorism, separatism and extremism, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.

He expressed readiness to make good preparations for the meeting of the Uzbekistan-China Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, speed up the implementation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, expand cooperation in economic, trade, new energy, infrastructure, humanities and sub-national spheres, and draw on China's development experience as well as innovative science and technologies.

Mirziyoyev said he is looking forward to attending the China-Central Asia Summit and the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China.

Qin conveyed Xi's cordial greetings to Mirziyoyev and welcomed him to attend the China-Central Asia Summit and the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China.

Qin recalled that the two heads of state had agreed to build a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future, giving a new orientation to bilateral relations.

On the basis of the new orientation, China is willing to work with Uzbekistan to lift bilateral relations to new levels, Qin said.

He said that the two sides should well implement the five-year plan for economic, trade and investment cooperation and make continuous efforts after delivering the target of 10 billion US dollars in bilateral trade set by the two countries' heads of state.

Qin said that the two countries should speed up the synergizing of development strategies and strive for an early start of the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to facilitate regional connectivity.

He said that a sub-committee on poverty alleviation cooperation should be set up to aid Uzbekistan in achieving its poverty alleviation goals at an early date.

Qin also said that both sides should expand new energy cooperation, optimize the energy mix and safeguard energy security, and encourage and support sub-national and non-governmental exchanges and cooperation to consolidate the foundation of friendship between the two peoples.

He stressed that China highly appreciates Uzbekistan's valuable support on issues concerning China's core interests and also unwaveringly supports Uzbekistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, backs its reform and development, opposes any external interference in its internal affairs, and stands ready to work closely to fight the "three forces" and jointly safeguard peace and stability of the two countries and the region.

He added that China appreciates Uzbekistan's contribution to the preparation for the fourth foreign ministers' meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan and is willing to coordinate closely with Uzbekistan to make the meeting a success.

On the same day, Qin also held talks with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov.