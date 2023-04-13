Xi inspects southern Chinese city of Guangzhou

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday inspected the city of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

Xi went to LG Display's manufacturing base in Guangzhou and GAC Aion New Energy Automobile Co Ltd where he learned about local efforts to promote high-standard opening up and the high-quality development of the manufacturing sector, and about how enterprises are boosting innovation and building self-owned brands.

Xi also talked with representatives of enterprises, researchers and frontline workers during the inspection.