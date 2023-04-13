﻿
CPC Central Committee calls on whole Party to study Xi's works

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has issued a notice calling on the whole Party to study the first two volumes of a new series of selected works of Xi Jinping.
The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has issued a notice calling on the whole Party to study the recently published first two volumes of a new book series of selected works of Xi Jinping.

The first two volumes contain important works by Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, from November 2012 to October 2022.

The notice, which was made public Monday, said that it is of great significance for the whole Party and people across the country to carefully study the new publications so that they can closely follow the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core in thinking, political stance and action, and jointly strive to advance the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

The Party committees and leading Party members' groups at all levels are urged to organize Party members and officials to study the publications and make the study an important part of the Party-wide education campaign on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Party schools at all levels are asked to launch training programs themed on the new publications.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
