﻿
Chinese military authorities stress carrying out Party education campaign

Xinhua
  17:24 UTC+8, 2023-04-13       0
A video conference on carrying out an education campaign of studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in the military was held on Monday.

Zhang Youxia, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), emphasized the importance of implementing the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans, and of implementing the system of ultimate responsibility resting with the chairman of the CMC.

Zhang, who presided over the conference, urged efforts to combine theoretical learning with practical work to achieve more progress in the construction of a strong military. He also called for efforts to improve the combat readiness and conduct of the military, and to strive to realize the centenary objectives of the People's Liberation Army.

He Weidong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the CMC, delivered a mobilization speech, stressing the importance of developing stronger theoretical competence and achieving real effects in the campaign.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
﻿
