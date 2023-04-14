Senior Chinese diplomat meets Brazilian presidential advisor

Wang stressed that China has always viewed and developed its relations with Brazil from a strategic perspective.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday met with Celso Amorim, adviser to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, noted that President Lula's visit is a milestone in the history of China-Brazil relations. He said that the upcoming strategic meeting between the two countries' leaders will have a bearing on the world and draw a new blueprint for the development of bilateral relations.

Wang stressed that China has always viewed and developed its relations with Brazil from a strategic perspective. He said China and Brazil, as the largest developing countries in the eastern and western hemispheres respectively, are both committed to development paths suited to their own national conditions. They both adhere to independent foreign policies, advocate for the peaceful settlement of disputes, oppose interference in other countries' internal affairs, support a multi-polar world and oppose unilateralism.

The China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership has tremendous potential and a promising future, Wang said.

Noting that this year is the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, Wang said China is willing to strengthen strategic communication and advance practical cooperation with Brazil to bring more benefits to the two countries and peoples. China stands ready to promote BRICS cooperation with Brazil, he said.

Amorim said that developing countries must cooperate more closely than ever before. Brazil is willing to strengthen strategic cooperation with China, he said, adding that he believes that Lula's visit will elevate Brazil-China relations to a new level.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.