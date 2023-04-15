﻿
News / Nation

Nearly 2,000 evacuated as forest fire under control in SW China

Xinhua
  19:26 UTC+8, 2023-04-15       0
Nearly 2,000 residents were evacuated as a forest fire in southwest China's Yunnan Province had been put under control by Saturday noon.
Xinhua
  19:26 UTC+8, 2023-04-15       0

Nearly 2,000 residents were evacuated as a forest fire in southwest China's Yunnan Province had been put under control by Saturday noon, local firefighters said. There are no reports of deaths or injuries.

Over 4,000 people joined the firefighting efforts with the help of 280 fire engines and three helicopters, according to the firefighting headquarters in the city of Yuxi.

The headquarters said that by Saturday noon, the fire in Jiangchuan District had been extinguished, while that in Hongta District had also been controlled.

The forest fire broke out Tuesday in a township in Jiangchuan District and then spread to nearby areas.

On Saturday, the Yunnan Meteorological Service issued this year's first red alert for forest fire as hot and dry weather is forecast in seven cities and prefectures in the next five days.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     